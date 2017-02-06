John Hayes, a 41-year-old Saline County resident, was waiting in line at the Kwik Shop when a car drove through the storefront window. Hayes was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with unknown injuries.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. last Friday at the Kwik Shop located at 305 W Schilling. The vehicle was driven by 32-year-old Tavy Kea of Salina. According to authorities, Kea was having trouble getting the car into park when it accelerated through the window. Kea was not injured.