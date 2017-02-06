2017 Campaign Officially Launched

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 6, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals, along with Walz Tetrick Advertising, are excited to announce “Raised Royal” as the campaign for the 2017 season.

Between attendance at The K, social media engagement, and record television and radio ratings, Royals fans are expressing their devotion at a whole new level. And that loyalty is driven by something much deeper than a World Series championship.

“We like to say loyalty isn’t measured in innings or games or even seasons. It’s measured in generations,” said Michael Bucek, Royals Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. “We’re privileged to be an integral part of a thriving baseball community where Royals fans are brought up to be Royals fans. Not just in Kansas City but across the heartland. All that passion and loyalty is passed down like a treasured family heirloom.”

Walz Tetrick, now in the fifth season of its partnership with the team, worked closely with the Royals to come up with the new idea.

“Everyone talks about the Royals mystique, how it’s a different bond with this team and these fans,” said WTA president Charlie Tetrick. “So this campaign drills down to what it really means to be part of that extended Royals family.”

The campaign “Raised Royal” extends to the Royals “build from within” minor league and development approach, along with General Manager Dayton Moore’s philosophy on constructing a team with a strong character. The campaign will also shine a light on how the Royals organization closely aligns with the community, giving back through Royals Charities by supporting youth baseball and softball within the region.

The campaign officially launched with a spot on TV and social media during the leadup to the Super Bowl on Sunday night, featuring fans and players getting ready for the upcoming season. The ad’s one line of narration said it all: “Whether you’re on the field or in the stands, when your team is your family, you’re raised Royal.”

The multi-media campaign continues today on TV, radio, social media, online and a tri-vision billboard at 19th and Grand.

Keeping with the Royals popular and innovative outdoor campaigns, 2017 will bring an exciting new concept. To further align with the Kansas City local arts community and bring the campaign message closer to fans, the Royals are commissioning local artists to paint several murals depicting elements of the “Raised Royal” theme on walls around the city. The Royals are currently seeking additional mural artists and local property owners interested in converting a wall into Royals art. For more information, visit www.royals.com/RaisedRoyal.

The “Raised Royal” campaign will be also be integrated within print and digital media, including an online meme generator, social media profile graphics, mobile wallpapers, yard signs distributed to season ticket members and more than two million co-branded drink coasters distributed by Boulevard Brewery. Fans can learn all about the campaign at Royals.com/RaisedRoyal.

In conjunction with Opening Day and Greater Kansas City Day, this year’s exclusive flag will have a powder blue “Raised Royal” logo on a deep royal blue background. These limited-edition Raised Royal flags will be available at the 51 Kansas City area Price Chopper locations on Opening Day, April 10, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a $10-or-more donation to Royals Charities.

Season tickets are currently on sale and available at royals.com, 816-504-4040 or the Kauffman Stadium Box Office. Partial season ticket packages include 80-, 40- and 20-game options, along with the new Royals Pick 10 Pack. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at royals.com and Monday, February 27th at royals.com, 1-800-6ROYALS, area Price Chopper locations and the Kauffman Stadium Box Office.