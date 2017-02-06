A disturbance call led police to the 800 block of Navajo Saturday, where they found 97.2 grams of marijuana in a baby’s bed. There were five children at the residence who ranged from six months to six-years-old. The mother now faces multiple drug charges and five counts of endangering a child.

According to Capt. Paul Forrester, a concerned neighbor called in the disturbance around 5 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived to find 25-year-old Alexandria Moreno intoxicated with four children in the fenced-in backyard. They also found a six-month-old baby sleeping in a bed. The box of marijuana was found in the baby’s bed with individually packages of marijuana scattered about the house.

The children were taken into protective custody. Moreno faces additional charges because the house is within 1,000 feet of a school.