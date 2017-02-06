An overheating vehicle started a small grass fire near the intersection of Stimmel and Kipp, in northeast Saline County, last night around 3 a.m. The fire was called in by 25-year-old Mariah Davis, who owned the 1992 Toyota Corolla. Fire District No. 5 was called to the scene. They were able to get the grass fire under control but the car was destroyed.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Davis pulled onto the side of the road to let the overheating car cool down. The Corolla’s leaking radiator started a grass fire that caught the car on fire. Davis and the passenger got out safely after smelling smoke inside the vehicle. They called in the fire at 3:06 a.m. The fire crews put out the small grass fire but the car was lost.