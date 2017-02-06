A couple awoke to find a golfclub through the windshield of their 2008 Dodge Charger early Saturday morning. According to Capt. Paul Forrester, the incident happened sometime between 12 and 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The car was parked on the 1400 block of Teakwood.

The damage is estimated at $1,200. Capt. Forrester says the Salina Police Department has two suspects.

—-

A Salina man was beaten and robbed after leaving a bar early Friday morning. Ethan Choit, 25-years-old, was leaving Big Nose Kate’s when he was jumped and knocked unconscious outside of the saloon.Choit told police he regained consciousness as several unknown suspects were going through his wallet. .

His ID and a large amount of cash were stolen. Choit had a busted lip but was not transported to the hospital.