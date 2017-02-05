Paul G. Saint, age 69, Concordia, KS left this earthly life on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS. He was born on May 6, 1947 in Concordia, KS to Charles V. & Mary Irene (Cote) Saint.

Paul graduated from Aurora Catholic High School. He married Carol Ann Gilbert on June 13, 1969 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia. Paul was a ‘parts man’ for 33 years. Paul was dedicated to his family. He also enjoyed his Mopars, walleye fishing and ‘loved’ his CB radios.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann, Concordia; daughters; Melissa Chaplin (Justin), Clyde; Lisa Grider (Jimmy), Aurora & Jenny Rupert, Concordia; sisters, Clarice Todd (Sonny), Grand Terrace, CA & LeAnna Turner, Gainesville, TX; grandchildren; Coby & Chloe Chaplin; Gavin Grider; & Ariana, Trenten & Ellasyn Rupert & his favorite puppy, Sugar.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild; 5 brothers in law; a sister in law and his father in law.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home on Wed., Feb. 8, 2017 from 12-9 pm with the family greeting friends from 5-7 pm. The family suggests memorials to the Rebecca A. Morrison House, Salina in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.