SEWARD COUNTY –Two Kansas men were injured in an accident just after 11:45p.m. on Saturday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Rodrigo

Alvarez, 24, Liberal, was westbound on U.S. 54 six miles east of Liberal.

The vehicle crossed left of center, entered the south ditch, entered a side skid, tripped in the soft dirt and rolled.

Alvarez and a passenger Arturo Martinez, 30, Liberal were transported to the Southwest Medical Center.

They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.