The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

2 Kansas men hospitalized after Volkswagen rolls

by 1 Comment

SEWARD COUNTY –Two Kansas men were injured in an accident just after 11:45p.m. on Saturday in Seward County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Rodrigo
Alvarez, 24, Liberal, was westbound on U.S. 54 six miles east of Liberal.

The vehicle crossed left of center, entered the south ditch, entered a side skid, tripped in the soft dirt and rolled.

Alvarez and a passenger Arturo Martinez, 30, Liberal were transported to the Southwest Medical Center.

They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *