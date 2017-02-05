SEWARD COUNTY –Two Kansas men were injured in an accident just after 11:45p.m. on Saturday in Seward County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Rodrigo
Alvarez, 24, Liberal, was westbound on U.S. 54 six miles east of Liberal.
The vehicle crossed left of center, entered the south ditch, entered a side skid, tripped in the soft dirt and rolled.
Alvarez and a passenger Arturo Martinez, 30, Liberal were transported to the Southwest Medical Center.
They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.
Comments
JOE DURT says
tripped in the soft dirt HUHHH