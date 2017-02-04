Highs Saturday will climb into the 50s and 60s for most locations although a wide range of temperatures can be expected from Central KS to far Southeast KS. Breezy southwest winds will elevate the fire danger activity during the afternoon hours.

The warming trend will continue into the beginning of next week with some locations seeing highs around 70 on Monday. Some drizzle and light rain may develop late Sunday night and early Monday as low level moisture moves north across the area. The best chance for light rain and drizzle will be across Southeast KS.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60.