Emergency response and volunteer firefighting has become a tradition for the Abker family. It all started 32 years ago when Scott Abker became a volunteer firefighter for Fire District No. 3. Scott joined the fire department as a volunteer right out of high school and is currently the district chief for FD No. 3. He is also this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

When Scott was in high school, a roaring grass fire took over parts of Saline County. This pushed local fire departments to recruit new volunteers. Scott answered that call and spent the next five years as a volunteer firefighter. He decided to make emergency response a larger part of his life when he went full time 27 years ago. Scott also ran A&A Auto with his brother until 2006.

“Charles Latham, the Hedville fire chief, called me one day and asked if I would be interested in joining,” Abker said. “I met him at the fire station and the rest is kind of history. He is the one that got me interested in it.”

Emergency response is a staple in the Abker family. Both of Scott’s children are volunteers and his wife is a trained EMT.

Over the years, Scott has helped make several improvements to the community’s first response. He helped the department obtain a grant that led to the building of a new firehouse. He was also crucial in improving emergency response times for medical emergencies in Saline County, something that he says highlights his career.

“A lot of the calls, it doesn’t make a huge difference but we know there have been a few calls over the years that our first responders have made all the difference with their response times,” Abker said. “That is definitely a rewarding part of the job.”

Scott has been a Saline County resident his entire life and says Saline County has a great group of volunteers who care deeply about the community. According to Scott, the best thing a person can do, if they are interested in becoming a volunteer is to attend classes. He says they are always looking for young firefighters.