Between 2:00 PM on January 28, 2017 and 6:00 AM on January 30, 2017, force was used to commit a Burglary at Beaver Express, 621 N. Santa Fe. Multiple boxes, packed and ready for distribution, were entered and damaged. Total loss and damage are estimated at $600.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.