ONAGA — Clarence J. Goracke, 76, of Onaga, formerly of Salina, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. He was born to Constant and Mildred (Layman) Goracke and raised in New Cambria.

Clarence was a groundskeeper at Salina Regional Medical Center retiring after 21 years.

He was preceded by two brothers, Richard and Michael Goracke.

Clarence is survived by his son, Eddie Miles; siblings, Barbara (Richard) Belden, of Bennington, George (Janice) Goracke, of Solomon, Donald (Elaine) Goracke, of New Cambria, Mary (Richard) Hahn, of New Cambria, Dorothy Burkholder, of Abilene, and Bobby Goracke, of Brookville; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Ryan Mortuary. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Ryan Mortuary. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials to the Peace Lutheran Church of New Cambria.

Ernest J. Mikesell of Rural Republic, Kansas Age 87

Passed away on February 2, 2017 at Republic County Long Term Care, Belleville, Kansas

He was born May 7, 1929 at rural Rydal, Kansas, the son of Ernest B. Mikesell and Mary C. (Larson) Mikesell

He was united in marriage to Margaret H. Kroeker on June 10, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest B. and Mary Mikesell, wife, Margaret H. Mikesell, one great grandson,

two brothers.

He is survived by two daughters, Judy (Bruce) Hettenbach of Abilene, KS, Nancy (Greg) Gossell of Lee Summit, MO.,

two sons, Dave (Lisa) Mikesell of rural Republic, KS, Fred Mikesell of rural Scandia, KS, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 11, 2017, Belleville Wesleyan Church, Belleville, KS., conducted by, Rev. Mark McGregor,

and Rev. Fred Mikesell.

Interment will be in Union Valley Cemetery, rural Belleville, KS.

Memorials may be given to Family Choice

Friends may call on Thursday, from 1 PM to 8 PM, Friday from 9 AM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS., where

the family will receive friends on Friday from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Norma M. Carlgren,98, passed away February 2, 2017 in Salina, KS. She was born April 9, 1918 to Leonard and Ada Loring Aspegren, the youngest of seven children. She lived on the family farm, until her father died unexpectedly when she was eleven years old. She then moved into Scandia with her mother and sister, Dorothy. There she continued her education, graduating from Scandia High School in 1936. She worked at several businesses while she attended school and before she married. She especially enjoyed working at the Scandia Journal, which fed her passion for the written word.

On October 31, 1945 Norma was married to Loren E. Carlgren at Amana Lutheran Church in Scandia. They shared 47 years together on their farm east of Norway, until Loren’s death on December 28, 1992.

Our mother enjoyed being involved in community affairs. She was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and the ALCW. She freely shared her faith life and often gently reminded us of the grace that surrounds us, if only we look. Always teaching us, she remains a source of strength, courage and unwavering love.

Mom volunteered at the Scandia Museum which kept her interest in history and genealogy engaged. She loved sharing local history with museum visitors, often discovering connections for them from her knowledge of the past.

As an avid reader, a diarist for 40 years, a poet, and a crossword puzzle enthusiast, Mom was rarely at a loss for words. Her wit and humor kept us on our toes.

Mom felt blessed to be an American and proudly expressed her patriotism. She also felt blessed to live in the beautiful state of Kansas, where she could enjoy the creativity of country living. Her gardens delighted her, and the garden produce provided delicious and beautiful meals, delighting those for whom she cooked and baked. Sharing coffee, conversation and laughter around the kitchen table with family and friends was a tradition she relished. Sharing picnics on the kitchen floor with her grandchildren delighted her and kept her spirit young.

Preceding her in death were her sisters: Ruby Larson, Edith Bowling, Ella Norris, Mildred Anderson and Dorothy Stensaas, and her infant brother, Allen.

Survivors are Kathleen Pierson and son-in-law Bill of Salina, Dennis Carlgren and daughter-in-law Deb of Scandia, and Lea Ann Mohr and son-in-law Joe of Mt. Hope, KS ; grandchildren Justin Carlgren, Janell Reichuber and Mark, Jerrod Carlgren, Jennie Buer and Braden, and Eric Mohr and Katie; and great-grandchildren Adelyn and Alex Reichuber, London Carlgren, and Heidi and Hailey Mohr. Also surviving her are her sisters-in-law Aileen Carlgren, Vivian Carlgren, and Clarice Pruitt, and cousins Leora Spitler, Elaine Medlin, Glenn Loring, and Jetty Evert, and many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Norway, KS. Burial will be at the Norway Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from One PM until 8 PM, Monday at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home at Scandia, KS where the family will greet friends from 6 PM until 7 PM on Monday.

Memorials may be sent to: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or the Scandia Museum.

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Scandia, KS is in charge of the arrangements.