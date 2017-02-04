The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man charged with deadly shooting, child endangerment

by Leave a Comment

Smith-photo Johnson Co.

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in an apartment.

Johnson County prosecutors charged 47-year-old Michael Collins Smith of Prairie Village with first-degree murder, attempted murder and child endangerment.

Authorities say officers responding to a reported armed disturbance Thursday in Overland Park found 28-year-old Anthony Shuster shot to death in an apartment.

Investigators say an unidentified woman sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the alleged attack.

Court records don’t show whether Smith has an attorney.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *