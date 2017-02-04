WACO, Texas — Senior forward D.J. Johnson blocked Johnathan Motley’s game-tying jumper with 1 second remaining, as Kansas State held on to defeat No. 2/3 Baylor, 56-54, on Saturday afternoon before 7,729 fans at the Ferrell Center to end a 3-game losing streak.

The win was the first over a Top 5 team on the road since knocking off No. 3 Missouri, 78-68, on Feb. 21, 2012 and the highest since upsetting top-ranked Kansas, 68-64, on Jan. 17, 1994.

After Johnson made 1-of-2 free throws with 10 seconds to play, Motley had two chances to help Baylor (20-3, 7-3 Big 12) tie the game, as his jumper with 3 seconds left missed before K-State (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) was unable to corral the rebound to give the Bears’ one last opportunity.

The Wildcats were able to withstand the Bears’ rally after leading by as many as 19 points in the first half, including 37-22 at halftime. K-State connected on 43.4 percent (23-of-53) from the field, including 50 percent (15-of-30) in the first half, while Baylor shot 38.5 percent (20-of-52), including 33.3 percent (8-of-24) in the first half.

Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes continued his impressive play with a team-high 15 points on 6-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range, to go with 4 assists and 2 steals. Stokes, who totaled a season-high 21 points against TCU on Wednesday, has now scored in double figures in 13 consecutive games.

Fellow sophomore Dean Wade registered double figures for the first time in three games with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, while senior guard Wesley Iwundu had solid all-around game with 10 points, a team-high 8 rebounds and 5 assists in 35 minutes.

K-State improved to 23-5 when Wade scores in double figures, including 10-2 this season.

Junior Johnathan Motley was the lone Baylor player in double figures with a game-high 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting to go with a game-best 14 rebounds. Sophomore Manu Lecomte added 9 points and 3 assists.

The loss snapped the Bears’ 13-game home court winning streak and gave the Wildcats their first win in the series since Jan. 17, 2015 to halt a 4-game skid. It was the first win at the Ferrell Center since Rodney McGruder hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on March 2, 2013.

The Basics

• Final Score: Kansas State 56, 2/3 Baylor 54

• Records: Kansas State 16-7, 5-5 Big 12 // Baylor 20-3, 7-3 Big 12

• Attendance: 7,729

• Next Game: Monday, Feb. 6 // vs. 3/2 Kansas // 8 p.m. CT // ESPN

The Short Story

How It Happened | First Half

• Dean Wade propelled K-State to an early advantage, scoring 4 of the first 6 points to help the Wildcats take a 6-5 edge into the first media timeout at the 15:44 mark.

• K-State used an 11-2 run to take a 17-10 lead and force an early Baylor timeout with 12:12 remaining.

• A Wade 3-pointer and a pair of Xavier Sneed free throws after a flagrant foul on Terry Maston gave the Wildcats their largest lead at 22-13 with 10:00 before halftime.

• The Bears were able to cut the deficit to 24-18 at the third media timeout with 7:40 to play.

• K-State answered with 6 straight points to extend it to 28-18 with 6:16 to force a second Baylor timeout.

• The run ballooned to 15-0, as the Bears were forced to use yet another timeout with the Wildcats leading 37-18 with 3:58 to play before halftime.

• Baylor was able close the gap to 37-22 with 4 straight points to end the half.

• K-State connected on 50 percent (15-of-30), including 50 percent (5-of-10) from 3-point range, in the first half, while Baylor shot 33.3 percent (8-of-24), including 40 percent from long range.

• The Wildcats scored 12 points off 10 Bear turnovers to go with a 7-0 edge on second-chance points.

• Kamau Stokes led a balanced attack with 11 points on 4-of-6 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, while Wade added 9 points and 5 rebounds.

How It Happened | Second Half

• K-State took a 42-28 lead into the first media timeout of the second half at the 15:29 mark, as Wade entered double figures for the first time in 3 games with his second 3-pointer.

• Four straight points gave the Wildcats a 46-28 lead at the second media timeout at the 11:51 mark.

• The Bears chipped away at the deficit, using a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 49-38 and force head coach Bruce Weber to use his second media timeout with 7:22 to play.

• Baylor was able to close to within 51-44 with 4:43 left after a jumper by Ish Wainright caused Weber to call his second timeout of the half.

• The Bears continued their comeback with a 3-point play from Johnathan Motley to cut the deficit to 51-47 with 3:18 to play.

• Kamau Stokes ended a long K-State drought with a jumper just 14 seconds later, but Nuni Omot and Jake Lindsey each hit jumpers on the next two Baylor possessions to close it to 53-51 with 2:12 remaining.

• Stokes came back with another big jumper to give the Wildcats a 55-51 lead with 1:40 to play.

• Manu Lecomte, who was held to just 9 points after scoring 26 against K-State in the first meeting, made his biggest shot of the day with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it 55-54 with 43 seconds to go.

• D.J. Johnson was able to recover from 2 consecutive misses from the free throw line to hit the first of 2 from the line with 10 seconds remaining that made it 56-54.

• After timeouts by both teams with 6 seconds to play, Motley missed a jumper with 3 seconds but the rebound went off a Wildcat to give him one last chance with 1.6 to play.

• Johnson was able to block Motley’s game-tying jumper into the backcourt to preserve the 56-54 win.

• K-State connected on just 34.8 percent (8-of-23), including 14.3 percent (1-of-7) from 3-point range, while Baylor hit on 42.9 percent (12-of-28), including 37.5 percent (3-of-8) from beyond the arc.

• Johnson scored 7 of his 9 points in the second half to go with 2 blocks, while Motley tallied 13 of his game-high 17 points after halftime.

Beyond the Boxscore

• K-State moved to 22-72 all-time against Top 5 opponents, including 6-15 vs. the AP’s No. 2 team… The victory also snapped a 5-game losing streak to the AP’s No. 2 team and was the first since an 84-75 win over No. 2 Kansas at home on Jan. 30, 2008.

• The win was the first over a Top 5 team on the road since knocking off No. 3 Missouri, 78-68, on Feb. 21, 2012 and the highest since upsetting top-ranked Kansas, 68-64, on Jan. 17, 1994.

• K-State snapped a 4-game losing streak to Baylor and split the season series for the first time since 2015… It was the first win over the Bears since a 63-61 victory at home on Jan. 17, 2015 and the first in Waco since a 64-61 victory on March 2, 2013.

• The 6 of the last 7 meetings between the two teams in Waco have been decided by less than 5 points, including two double-overtime contests and four other games decided by one possession.

• The Wildcats scored a season-low 56 points on 43.4 percent shooting (23-of-53), including 35.3 percent (6-of-17) from 3-point range… It marked the fewest points in a Big 12 win since a 52-50 victory at Oklahoma on Feb. 2, 2013.

• K-State scored 15 points off of 16 Baylor turnovers… The team has scored at least 12 points off turnovers in 22 games and has now forced double-digit turnovers in 16 of the last 17 games.

• Baylor was held to a season-low 54 points on 38.5 percent shooting (20-of-52), including 38.9 percent (7-of-18) from 3-point range… Six opponents have now been held to 55 points or less this season, while 10 have been held to 40 percent shooting or less.

• 56 opponents have now been held to 60 points or less in Bruce Weber’s tenure with the Wildcats boasting a 50-6 mark in those contests… 82 of Weber’s 95 wins at K-State have been when holding an opponent to 69 points or less.

• Kamau Stokes led the Wildcats in scoring for the 9th time in his career, including the 5th time this season… He now leads the team in double-digit scoring games with 18 this season.

Quotable

• “I couldn’t be prouder of our guys today,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “I think the first 16 minutes (of the game) were some of the best we have played maybe since early in the year. When you talk about playing one of the top two or three teams in the country on their court, and you are up 16, 18 points, you’ve got to be pretty impressed. In the second half, we didn’t play as well offensively, but we got stops. I told them I don’t care of you score, we are winning, we just need to get stops and we got just enough to beat a really, outstanding team.”

Up Next

• K-State will make a quick turnaround to host No. 3/2 Kansas (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN’s Big Monday. Tickets are available for $100 by contacting the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 221.CATS or online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.