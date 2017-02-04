ABILENE, JANUARY 30 – Great Plains Theatre is ecstatic to announce the season opening show of the 2017 Main Stage Season will be Mamma Mia! The story follows young Sophie who is feeling more than a little trepidation before her wedding. She wants her father to give her away on her big day. The only problem? She’s not quite sure who that is! She does, however, know who it might be, and thus unfolds the tale of Mamma Mia! Mamma Mia features the music of ABBA molded around a story of intrigue and fun. The story tests the bonds of friendship and family as complicated lives collide on a tiny island.

Season tickets are currently available online at greatplainstheatre.com and via phone at 785-263-4574, single tickets will be available April 1. Mamma Mia will be followed by Gypsy, Ragtime, and Peter and the Starcatcher. The 23rd season of Great Plains Theatre promises to be a thrill from start to finish, and you will want to be there to see it all. Get your tickets and pick your seats!

Great Plains Theatre was thrilled to secure the rights to Mamma Mia as they just became available to professional theatres, and couldn’t be happier to be bringing such a high energy and exciting show to the Abilene area. So, get your seats today for Mamma Mia, Gypsy, Ragtime, and Peter and the Starcatcher and get Starstruck in Abilene!