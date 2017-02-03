The Salina Post

Police: Kansas teen used hammer to rob victim

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating a suspect for a robbery.

Just before 7a.m. January 9th, a 59-year-old man resident reported a suspect threatened him with a hammer and robbed him near a business in the 1800 block of West 2nd Street in Lawrence, according to a media release.

On Thursday February 2, police arrested the suspect, identified as Matthew James Stephens, 18 Lawrence.
Stephens was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

