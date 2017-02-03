SEDGWICK COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a violent attack and after six-months are now asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on August 2, 2016, a 58-year-old woman was attacked in the entry way of an apartment building near 2nd and Topeka in Wichita.

The victim told police someone had been walking closely behind her for about a block and followed her into the building.

He made small talk with her, but when she turned her back he pulled out a 2-by-2-inch piece of wood that was concealed under his shirt and started hitting her in the head in an unprovoked attack.

She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.



The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hat with a distinctive white logo and dark dress shoes.

If you have any information about this Aggravated Battery case, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You also can submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to 274637 (crimes). All ways are secure and anonymous.