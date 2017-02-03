Mildred Jeanette Chitty March 07, 1921 – February 03, 2017

Mildred graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1938. After graduation, she worked for Humfield Florist. She later worked for Faubion and Faubion Dentist in Manhattan, KS, taught in Tacoma, Washington, as well as taught preschool in Raytown for 16 years. She married RV Eagan in 1942. She later married Laurence Chitty in 1957. Mildred enjoyed traveling and made her way across every state in the lower 48 as well as Canada, Mexico, Europe and Hawaii. She was a member of the Faith Presbyterian Church in Raytown, Missouri, active in the Hays 4-H club for several years, the Boy and Cub Scouts, and belonged to the Disabled American Veterans Auxillary. She enjoyed doing crosswords and was a bird lover. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Doris Coonrod, and her husband Laurence.

Survivors:

Son: Michael and wife Carla Chitty of Overland Park, KS

Son: Larry and wife Liana Eagan of Manhattan, KS

Son: Bobbie Joe and wife Susan Chitty of Olathe, KS

1 Grand Daughter and 1 Great Grandson

Funeral Services: February 6, 2017 at 1:30 PM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Rev. Matthew Coleman

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Memorials: Good Samaritan Center Olathe, KS in c/o the funeral home

Elldean Mae Koehn-Harms, 87, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 4:15a.m, Friday, February 3rd,2017 peacefully, at McPherson Health And Rehab.

Elldean was born in McPherson, Kansas on July 26, 1929, a daughter of Mollie (Herbel) and Orville Owen Blackman.

Elldean attended the McPherson grade schools and McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas.

Elldean was a homemaker and worked as a housekeeper for Supper 8 Hotel, and Best Western Hotel both of McPherson. She also did in house babysitting for many years.

Elldean enjoyed her family, shopping, the many trips in the summer to Colorado, camping, fishing, and working in her flower garden.

Elldean was united in marriage to Vernard L. Koehn on September 1, 1946 at McPherson, Kansas. He died on January 25, 1971. Elldean was united in marriage to Walter A. Harms on March 21, 1976 at McPherson, Kansas. Walter died on August 2, 1997.

She is survived by her children, Jeanette Hobby, of Salina, Kansas, Gary Koehn, of McPherson, Kansas, Donna Goering, of McPherson, Kansas, Daniel “Danny” Koehn and his wife Kim, of McPherson, Kansas, and Carolyn Roberts and her husband Don, of Salina, Kansas; her 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way!; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Elldean was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Dean, Owen Marlin, and Donald Gene Blackman; and sister, Phyllis Ragole; a grandson Timothy Carlson.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 3 to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

Graveside service will be held at Crestwood Memorial Park Cemetery, McPherson, at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 with Pastor Phil Radatz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice or McPherson Health and Rehab and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

Carolee “Codgie” Jean Nicholson, 90, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at McPherson Hospital.

Codgie was born in McPherson, KS on November 28, 1926, the daughter of R.R. “Dutch” and Veda M. (Miller) Uhrlaub. She was a 1944 graduate of McPherson High School and graduated from Christian College in Columbia, MO and Kansas State University. After college, Codgie lived and worked in Topeka, KS at a law firm. She was united in marriage to George William “Bill” Nicholson on December 29, 1951. They lived in El Paso, TX and Manhattan, KS and in 1960, moved back to McPherson, KS, where she was a stay-at-home mom, volunteering at McPherson Hospital, where she eventually became an employee, working in the laboratory. Codgie and Bill celebrated over 43 years of marriage before his passing on March 31, 1995.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter HI, Tally Hi, UNI Bridge Club, KSU President’s Club, KSU Foundation Board, and American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered for McPherson Hospital and loved golf and attending K-State football games.

Survivors include: three children, Bill Nicholson and wife, Jocelyn, of Olathe, KS, Bob Nicholson and wife, Kathy, of McPherson, KS, and Jean Nicholson of Denver, CO; eight grandchildren, Ryan Manning of Minneapolis, MN, Matt & Stephanie Manning of Olathe, KS, Jeremy & Chelsea Manning of Overland Park, KS, Ben & Kathy Manning of Shawnee, KS, Kristen Turner of Wichita, KS, Mike & Bailey Campbell of Derby, KS, Justin & Ashley Campbell of Derby, KS, and Jennifer & Luke McConnaughy of Hutchinson, KS; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three uncles (whom she considered brothers), Claire, Dale, & Lloyd Miller; and adopted sister, Norma Pierce.

The visitation is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, February 6, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 7, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Karen Rice Ratzlaff officiating. A private burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Kansas State University Foundation-Nicholson Family Scholarship Fund or First United Methodist Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Richard “Dick” Walker, 81 passed away at Presbyterian Manor, Sterling on Friday, February 3, 2017. Dick was born July 5, 1935 at Miami, Oklahoma the son of Andy and Mable Smith Walker. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Pittsburg State College, Master’s Degree form Emporia State College, Doctorate in Biology at Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana. Dick married Susie Butler, August 28, 1954 at Pryor, Oklahoma. Susie passed away on January 22, 2017. They lived most of their married life in Sterling where he was a Professor of Biology for 34 years at Sterling College, he was also a member of the United Methodist Church and Sterling Country Club. Survivors are 2 sons, Pat and Barbara Walker, Oklahoma City, OK., Bill & Denise Walker, St. Louis, MO., 4 grandsons, Jonathan, Michael, Matthew, Mark; one granddaughter, Janelle.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present. Burial will be in the Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials are to Presbyterian Manor in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

Henry Louis (Louie) Estes, Bridgeport, 80, was born June 7, 1936 to George and Geraldine (Johnson) Estes in Healdsburg, California. Surrounded by his family, he passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the home of his daughter, Betty Manning, Assaria.

Louie was a life-long horse trainer and an avid team roper. He started Estes Training Stables in Bridgeport in 1964. He also was a long-time truck driver for Rickel Manufacturing in Salina.

Louie married Alice Nonnamaker on September 25, 1955. They have 3 children, son, George (Gertrude) Estes, Marienthal, Kansas, daughters; Betty (Greg) Manning, Assaria, Kansas and Clara (Lloyd) Mull, Minneapolis, Kansas; 8 grandchildren, Miranda (Mark) Meenen, Morgan (Jake) Hardin, Lindsey (Jesse) McDaniel, Garret Estes, Kylie Mull, Ethan Mull, Leslie Manning, Emalie (Matt) Murdoch; 5 great-grandchildren, and his sister Zola Breeden, San Ramon, Costa Rica. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice and his parents.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life, Sunday, February 5th, 1:30pm at the Assaria Community Building, 315 E Main Street, Assaria, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, McPherson in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N Washington, Lindsborg, Kansas.