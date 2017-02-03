WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House has voted to overturn an Obama administration rule intended to clamp down on oil companies that burn off natural gas during drilling operations on public lands.

The rule seeks to reduce waste and harmful methane emissions as part of a strategy to address climate change. It was finalized in November.

But Republicans say the rule is forcing job losses in energy-dependent states across the West and is undercutting domestic energy production.

The House approved a resolution to reverse the rule on a vote of 221-191 on Friday. The measure now goes to the Senate.

Energy companies frequently burn off vast supplies of natural gas at drilling sites because it earns less money than oil. A government report said about 40 percent of gas being vented could be captured economically and sold.