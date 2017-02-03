The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Friday February 3 High School Basketball Scores

by

Friday’s Scores

 

Girls Scores

Andale 54, Buhler 47

Andover Central 39, Goddard 37

Attica 36, Fairfield 33

Augusta 45, Wichita Collegiate 32

Beloit 51, Ellsworth 43

Burlington 45, Iola 35

Caney Valley 50, Humboldt 46

Central Plains 77, St. John 24

Chaparral 48, Douglass 36

Chapman 44, Southeast Saline 33

Cheney 52, Wichita Independent 39

Clay Center 54, Council Grove 46

Clifton-Clyde 31, Wetmore 30

Doniphan West 43, BV Randolph 27

Emporia 67, Topeka West 38

Fort Scott 37, Chanute 30

Fredonia 43, Cherryvale 30

Frontenac 55, Riverton 43

Galena 41, Southeast 38

Garden City 64, Guymon, Okla. 61

Garden Plain 67, Medicine Lodge 29

Gardner-Edgerton 46, Bishop Miege 32

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 52, Chase 21

Great Bend 40, Liberal 38

Haven 48, Ellinwood 27

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Norton 38

Hill City 53, Smith Center 37

Holton 45, Nemaha Central 42

Jayhawk Linn 41, Northeast-Arma 38

Jefferson North 56, Horton 48

Kingman 61, Lyons 39

Labette County 60, Parsons 37

LaCrosse 41, Ness City 39

Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 15

Linn 42, Troy 40

Maize 54, Derby 42

Maize South 51, Arkansas City 40

Manhattan 39, Topeka Hayden 23

Moundridge 37, Hutchinson Trinity 28

Natoma 39, Osborne 35

Nickerson 46, Hoisington 35

Olathe East 53, SM North 21

Olathe North 74, SM East 49

Oswego 39, Yates Center 27

Pittsburg 51, Independence 32

Pittsburg Colgan 34, Baxter Springs 31

Pratt 43, Hillsboro 39

Riley County 54, Rock Creek 37

Royal Valley 50, Perry-Lecompton 34

Sabetha 36, Atchison County 33

Salina Central 50, Hutchinson 31

Salina South 42, Andover 38

Sedgwick 65, Ell-Saline 36

SM Northwest 52, Lawrence Free State 50

South Central 66, Fowler 24

St. James Academy 52, Mill Valley 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley 33

Sterling 51, Marion 39

Stockton 70, Ellis 49

Topeka 63, Shawnee Heights 49

Ulysses 38, Holcomb 33

Valley Center 45, Goddard-Eisenhower 35

Wabaunsee 59, Rossville 45

Waverly 36, Southern Coffey 13

Wellington 68, El Dorado 26

Wellsville 70, Osawatomie 28

West Elk 37, Caldwell 27

Wichita Bishop Carroll 40, Wichita Northwest 23

Wichita East 41, Wichita Southeast 38

Wichita West 60, Wichita Heights 54

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.