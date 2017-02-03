Friday’s Scores
Girls Scores
Andover Central 39, Goddard 37
Attica 36, Fairfield 33
Augusta 45, Wichita Collegiate 32
Beloit 51, Ellsworth 43
Burlington 45, Iola 35
Caney Valley 50, Humboldt 46
Central Plains 77, St. John 24
Chaparral 48, Douglass 36
Chapman 44, Southeast Saline 33
Cheney 52, Wichita Independent 39
Clay Center 54, Council Grove 46
Clifton-Clyde 31, Wetmore 30
Doniphan West 43, BV Randolph 27
Emporia 67, Topeka West 38
Fort Scott 37, Chanute 30
Fredonia 43, Cherryvale 30
Frontenac 55, Riverton 43
Galena 41, Southeast 38
Garden City 64, Guymon, Okla. 61
Garden Plain 67, Medicine Lodge 29
Gardner-Edgerton 46, Bishop Miege 32
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 52, Chase 21
Great Bend 40, Liberal 38
Haven 48, Ellinwood 27
Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Norton 38
Hill City 53, Smith Center 37
Holton 45, Nemaha Central 42
Jayhawk Linn 41, Northeast-Arma 38
Jefferson North 56, Horton 48
Kingman 61, Lyons 39
Labette County 60, Parsons 37
LaCrosse 41, Ness City 39
Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 15
Linn 42, Troy 40
Maize 54, Derby 42
Maize South 51, Arkansas City 40
Manhattan 39, Topeka Hayden 23
Moundridge 37, Hutchinson Trinity 28
Natoma 39, Osborne 35
Nickerson 46, Hoisington 35
Olathe East 53, SM North 21
Olathe North 74, SM East 49
Oswego 39, Yates Center 27
Pittsburg 51, Independence 32
Pittsburg Colgan 34, Baxter Springs 31
Pratt 43, Hillsboro 39
Riley County 54, Rock Creek 37
Royal Valley 50, Perry-Lecompton 34
Sabetha 36, Atchison County 33
Salina Central 50, Hutchinson 31
Salina South 42, Andover 38
Sedgwick 65, Ell-Saline 36
SM Northwest 52, Lawrence Free State 50
South Central 66, Fowler 24
St. James Academy 52, Mill Valley 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley 33
Sterling 51, Marion 39
Stockton 70, Ellis 49
Topeka 63, Shawnee Heights 49
Ulysses 38, Holcomb 33
Valley Center 45, Goddard-Eisenhower 35
Wabaunsee 59, Rossville 45
Waverly 36, Southern Coffey 13
Wellington 68, El Dorado 26
Wellsville 70, Osawatomie 28
West Elk 37, Caldwell 27
Wichita Bishop Carroll 40, Wichita Northwest 23
Wichita East 41, Wichita Southeast 38
Wichita West 60, Wichita Heights 54