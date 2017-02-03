According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 250 gallons of unleaded fuel was stolen from Rural Fire District Five between 10 p.m. Feb. 1 and 4:30 p.m. Feb 2. An unknown suspect broke the lock and part of the fuel nozzle getting access to the fuel. A locking mailbox was also broken. The fuel was valued at $550 and damages totaled $90. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

—–

Salina PD arrested 23-year-old Josiah Hadnot late last night following a string of calls concerning a suspect going through vehicles in a residential neighborhood. Police received the first call at 1:48 a.m. and were sent to the 700 block of Greenbrair. At 2:31 a.m. they received a similar call on the 1000 block of E Beloit. Salina PD used a K-9 unit, tracking Hadnot to 907 E. Jewell, where he was hiding in a backyard.

Hadnot faces burglary and theft charges. Police are urging residents in the area to contact them if they notice anything missing from their vehicles.