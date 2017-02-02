WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice” — the show Trump once hosted.
Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes,” and the show has been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.
Trump told the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”
The National Prayer Breakfast? pic.twitter.com/KYUqEZbJIE
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017
Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account, captioned “The National Prayer Breakfast?” He suggests he and Trump switch jobs since Trump is “such an expert in ratings.”
That way, Schwarzenegger says, “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”
According to the Nielsen company, ratings for Schwarzenegger’s debut were down significantly compared to Trump’s debut in January 2004.
Comments
Una Mused says
SERIOUSLY?!
Trump thinks the show Apprentice is of such great importance that he needs to discuss it during a National Prayer Breakfast?!
WOW!
You guys picked a “Yuge Loser! Yuge!”
Jay says
You think he was actually serious about all this? He was right about the ratings, but you obviously need to get a life if you think this was really what is the highlight of his day. We need to thank our blessings that Shillary wasn’t elected. Libtards are the minority in the Midwest thank God!
Kansas1948 says
Do you libturds not have a sense of humor. The gentlemen who had the idea for the show introduced the Donald. The Donald was simply joshing with him. Your Sore Loser Syndrome has destroyed you minds.
txtrout says
Go Arnold!!!
Jerseyboy says
Trump is right Arnold is bad and the show is trash. I feel sorry for the celebrity folks appearing on it. I liked Arnold’s movies but this show shows what a jerk he is in real life. If anyone should be criticizing Trump he should be the last to do so. Look what he did for California which was nothing.