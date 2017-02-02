Don Robert Timmel, 79, of Salina, Kansas, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2017, after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Don, son of the late Leo and Stella Timmel, was born on February 28, 1937 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and is the older brother of Sally Timmel, of Claremont, CA.
Don graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1955 and then received a BA in Political Science and History from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He went on to pursue a law degree from Marquette University Law School, but left to join the Navy. LTJG Don attended the Naval Justice School and served as the legal officer in the Navy onboard the USS Northhampton, JFK’s ship, from 1962-1964. He was also in charge of making sure the presidential quarters were furnished.
After leaving the Navy, Don found himself back in Wisconsin, again studying law, when he met his wife, Bette (Freeman) Timmel. They were married in 1966 and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Don started working at General Mills in 1966 in the purchasing department. He quickly began buying and selling grain and at one point was the buyer for the oats they used in Cheerios. Jobs with GM took them from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Buffalo, NY, and back again before he accepted a job with GM in Kansas City. He was also a member of the Minneapolis and Kansas City Board of Trades. It was in Kansas City where Don became a father to their only child, Jennifer. In 1971 he became a partner with Wright-Lorenz Grain Company in Salina and the family moved. Don always loved politics and made sure he was close to the elected officials from the area. He consistently made them aware of the issues plagued by farmers and the trends of the grain business both nationally and internationally.
Don was very active in the Salina community. He was past chairman of the Salina Arts and Humanities Commission and Smoky Hills Public Television Station and past president of the Kansas Grain and Feed.
Don was also a Board Member of the Salina Business Improvement District, Salina Downtown Inc, Salina Community Theatre, Salina Country Club, Salina Chamber of Commerce, Salina Presbyterian Manor, local banks and the Rotary Club of Salina. He was honored to be the Vice Chairperson for the Governor Graves 2000 Task Force on Agriculture and received the Sunflower Award in 2003 for Outstanding Contribution to Kansas Grain and Feed. It was during this time that he helped start the Rebel Wheat Tour, made up of grain buyers and sellers from around the world. He loved his time every year touring wheat fields with his good friends and making projections of the yearly yield and continued to meet with them through 2016.
After retiring from Wright-Lorenz Grain Company, Don enjoyed time with his grandkids: Lauren (19) and twin boys Zach and Jake (14). He loved his dog Tucker and spending time taking care of his yard. He treasured his time each week with his golf group and the time the families spent together. Don enjoyed the many trips he had with Bette, and met many new travel friends. He enjoyed their theatre group, coffee group, his membership in Rotary and the German Car Club and the many friends he met all over Salina.
Don is survived by: his wife Bette Timmel; sister, Sally Timmel, of Claremont, CA; daughter, Jennifer Buchanan, son-in-law Brad Buchanan and grandchildren Lauren, Zach and Jake, all of Fort Collins, CO; and a host of amazing cousins and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be at 10:30 am on Friday, February 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 308 S. Eighth Street, Salina, with the Rev. Dr. Charles Smith officiating. Inurnment will be held at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Salina Rotary, Salina Symphony or The First Presbyterian Church. Ryan Mortuary is in charge of Arrangements.
Susan Lynn Gibbs, 60, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2017.
Susan was born in Dodge City, Kansas on August 20, 1956, a daughter of the late Charlotte (Siek) and Donald Merryfield.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at McPherson Hospital for 29 years.
On December 8, 1979, Susan Merryfield married Charles Gibbs in McPherson, Kansas.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Gibbs; daughter, Kasie Gant and husband Joshua, of Lindsborg, Kansas; son,Tyler Gibbs, of Cimarron, Kansas; brother, Darryl Merryfield, of Topeka, Kansas; sisters, Sharla Gustus, of Holyrood, Kansas; Shelly Hoffman, and husband Craig, of Wichita, Kansas; granddaughters, Kennedy Gant and Sofia Gant, both of Lindsborg, Kansas; grandson, Beckam Gant, of Lindsborg, Kansas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4th, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lindsborg, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lindsborg Community Hospital in care of The Korbe Nursing Scholarship/Betty Nelson.
LaVonne R. Roberts, 56, passed away Sunday, January 29th, in Topeka. She was born September 4, 1960 in Modesto, California, the daughter of Veryl W. and Clara E. (Creekmore) Russell. Growing up in Modesto, LaVonne attended local schools. In October of 1978, she was married to Donald Damas. To this union their daughter, Lisa was born. They later divorced. In December of 1989, she was married to Dennis Roberts in Reno, Nevada. Most all of their married life was spent in Kansas. LaVonne enjoyed her cats and reading. She was preceded in death by: parents; sister, Erma V. “Carrot” Russell and brother, William R. Russell.
She is survived by: husband, Dennis Roberts of Abilene; daughter Lisa (Jeff) Jahn of Abilene; sister, Sue (Howard) Yancey of Felton, California; brother Bob Russell of Modesto, California; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, February 12th, at the Enterprise Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Jonathan Burt officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Enterprise Seventh-Day Adventist Church. They may be left at or sent in care of the Church. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held, 10:00 am, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, with Rev. Melanie Adams of the First United Methodist Church officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia.
John Charles Walker, 83, Washington, died February 1, 2017.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February, 4, at the Washington United Methodist Church, Washington.
Visitation is Friday, February 3, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7.
Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery.
John was born at McCracken, KS on December 22, 1933 to Paul E. and Esther (Elias) Walker. He attended school in McCracken up to the 2nd grade, then the family moved to LaCrosse, where he graduated high school. John work as a roughneck in the area oil fields. From 1956 to 1958, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Polk, LA. He then worked for a local hardware store before working for the City of LaCrosse as a lineman in 1961. He eventually became the Electrical Superintendent.
In August of 1963, he married Jeanne Overfield at Epworth Methodist Church in Wichita and they lived in LaCrosse. In LaCrosse, he was a member of the United Methodist Church, Jaycees, Masonic Lodge (25-year member and a past Master), Salina Consistory, Isis Shrine, Order of Eastern Star, an Auxiliary policeman, deputy sheriff, a volunteer fireman, called bingo weekly for VFW and bowled.
In 1975, the family moved to Washington, KS, where he was the City Superintendent until his retirement in 1997. In Washington, he was a member of the United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, Rotary, bowled and later golfed.
John was a member of Kansas Municipal Utilities, serving as president from 1986-1987 and on the Board of Directors from 1980-1997. In 1993, he received the Edgar P. Showalter award at the annual conference. John was also on the board of Kansas Municipal Energy Association for several years.
John loved to make people laugh with jokes, he memorized routines from records and crazy true-life experiences. Gardening was a big part of summer activities. After his retirement, he began cooking for family and friends, the best gravy ever. He spent many hours canning tomatoes and beef. He was famous for his Texas Salsa. John was able to take a number of trips with good friends.
A small herd of cattle was part of his life in LaCrosse and another in Washington. The brand was registered as Wrinkle Butt Cattle Company. Hours were spent at the pasture in westers Washington County fishing. In the later years, he could be found watching old western movies and tv series.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and husband, Pauline and Jay Frazier.
John is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son, Donnie Walker, Washington; daughter, Laura (Brad) Callahan, Ottawa; a sister, Nancy (Ben) Doughty, Commerce, TX and the delight of his life, granddaughters, Lydia and Quincy.
A memorial fund has been established to the United Methodist Church or Meadowlark Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.