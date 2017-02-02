Don Robert Timmel, 79, of Salina, Kansas, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2017, after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Don, son of the late Leo and Stella Timmel, was born on February 28, 1937 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and is the older brother of Sally Timmel, of Claremont, CA.

Don graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1955 and then received a BA in Political Science and History from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He went on to pursue a law degree from Marquette University Law School, but left to join the Navy. LTJG Don attended the Naval Justice School and served as the legal officer in the Navy onboard the USS Northhampton, JFK’s ship, from 1962-1964. He was also in charge of making sure the presidential quarters were furnished.

After leaving the Navy, Don found himself back in Wisconsin, again studying law, when he met his wife, Bette (Freeman) Timmel. They were married in 1966 and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Don started working at General Mills in 1966 in the purchasing department. He quickly began buying and selling grain and at one point was the buyer for the oats they used in Cheerios. Jobs with GM took them from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Buffalo, NY, and back again before he accepted a job with GM in Kansas City. He was also a member of the Minneapolis and Kansas City Board of Trades. It was in Kansas City where Don became a father to their only child, Jennifer. In 1971 he became a partner with Wright-Lorenz Grain Company in Salina and the family moved. Don always loved politics and made sure he was close to the elected officials from the area. He consistently made them aware of the issues plagued by farmers and the trends of the grain business both nationally and internationally.

Don was very active in the Salina community. He was past chairman of the Salina Arts and Humanities Commission and Smoky Hills Public Television Station and past president of the Kansas Grain and Feed.

Don was also a Board Member of the Salina Business Improvement District, Salina Downtown Inc, Salina Community Theatre, Salina Country Club, Salina Chamber of Commerce, Salina Presbyterian Manor, local banks and the Rotary Club of Salina. He was honored to be the Vice Chairperson for the Governor Graves 2000 Task Force on Agriculture and received the Sunflower Award in 2003 for Outstanding Contribution to Kansas Grain and Feed. It was during this time that he helped start the Rebel Wheat Tour, made up of grain buyers and sellers from around the world. He loved his time every year touring wheat fields with his good friends and making projections of the yearly yield and continued to meet with them through 2016.

After retiring from Wright-Lorenz Grain Company, Don enjoyed time with his grandkids: Lauren (19) and twin boys Zach and Jake (14). He loved his dog Tucker and spending time taking care of his yard. He treasured his time each week with his golf group and the time the families spent together. Don enjoyed the many trips he had with Bette, and met many new travel friends. He enjoyed their theatre group, coffee group, his membership in Rotary and the German Car Club and the many friends he met all over Salina.

Don is survived by: his wife Bette Timmel; sister, Sally Timmel, of Claremont, CA; daughter, Jennifer Buchanan, son-in-law Brad Buchanan and grandchildren Lauren, Zach and Jake, all of Fort Collins, CO; and a host of amazing cousins and friends.

A service celebrating his life will be at 10:30 am on Friday, February 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 308 S. Eighth Street, Salina, with the Rev. Dr. Charles Smith officiating. Inurnment will be held at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Salina Rotary, Salina Symphony or The First Presbyterian Church. Ryan Mortuary is in charge of Arrangements.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Susan Lynn Gibbs, 60, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2017.

Susan was born in Dodge City, Kansas on August 20, 1956, a daughter of the late Charlotte (Siek) and Donald Merryfield.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at McPherson Hospital for 29 years.

On December 8, 1979, Susan Merryfield married Charles Gibbs in McPherson, Kansas.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Gibbs; daughter, Kasie Gant and husband Joshua, of Lindsborg, Kansas; son,Tyler Gibbs, of Cimarron, Kansas; brother, Darryl Merryfield, of Topeka, Kansas; sisters, Sharla Gustus, of Holyrood, Kansas; Shelly Hoffman, and husband Craig, of Wichita, Kansas; granddaughters, Kennedy Gant and Sofia Gant, both of Lindsborg, Kansas; grandson, Beckam Gant, of Lindsborg, Kansas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4th, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lindsborg, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lindsborg Community Hospital in care of The Korbe Nursing Scholarship/Betty Nelson.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

LaVonne R. Roberts, 56, passed away Sunday, January 29th, in Topeka. She was born September 4, 1960 in Modesto, California, the daughter of Veryl W. and Clara E. (Creekmore) Russell. Growing up in Modesto, LaVonne attended local schools. In October of 1978, she was married to Donald Damas. To this union their daughter, Lisa was born. They later divorced. In December of 1989, she was married to Dennis Roberts in Reno, Nevada. Most all of their married life was spent in Kansas. LaVonne enjoyed her cats and reading. She was preceded in death by: parents; sister, Erma V. “Carrot” Russell and brother, William R. Russell.

She is survived by: husband, Dennis Roberts of Abilene; daughter Lisa (Jeff) Jahn of Abilene; sister, Sue (Howard) Yancey of Felton, California; brother Bob Russell of Modesto, California; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, February 12th, at the Enterprise Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Jonathan Burt officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Enterprise Seventh-Day Adventist Church. They may be left at or sent in care of the Church. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Dorothy D. (Reeves) Alaimo, age 92, formerly of Concordia, entered into rest on, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at The Gables of Overland Park, Kansas.

Visitation will be held on, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with the family greeting friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held, 10:00 am, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, with Rev. Melanie Adams of the First United Methodist Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Hillsboro – Jim Flaming, 84, passed away February 1, 2017 at Newton Medical Center. He was born March 12, 1932 to Samuel and Agnes (Hiebert) Flaming rural Goessel. He married Eulalia Regier in Hillsboro. He owned Jim’s Plumbing in Hillsboro. Survivors include: wife, Eulalia Flaming of Hillsboro; sons, Stanley of Newton, William of Hillsboro; daughters, Virginia Flaming of Newton, Shirley Esau of McPherson, Susan Flaming of Salina, Vivian (Randall) Picking of Salina, Cheryl (Kevin) Brandt of Hillsboro; brothers, Edward (Shirley) of Durham, Orville (Johanna) of Weatherford, OK, Raymond (Mary) of Washington; sister, Rose (Ernie) Voth of Buffalo Mills, PA; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2017 at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro officiated by Pastor Susan Jantzen. Interment 10:00 a.m. Monday at Haven of Rest cemetery 1 mile East of Hillsboro. Family receive guests from 2 to 4 Sunday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to Rescare of Newton in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////