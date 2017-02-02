LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas basketball withstood a test from No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night, 73-68, to move into sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference standings.

The Jayhawks (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) improve to 8-0 against top-5 teams inside Allen Fieldhouse and reach 20 wins for the 28th-straight season – a streak that leads the NCAA. The win over Baylor (20-2, 7-2) becomes KU’s second-straight victory over an AP top-five team after defeating No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday.

Just like the win in Lexington, freshman phenom Josh Jackson contributed a double-double and scored over 20 points. The five-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week poured in a game-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

National player of the year front-runner Frank Mason III scored 19 points with six assists to become the 10th Jayhawk to reach 500 career assists – finishing the night with 503. Mason also shot a perfect 12-for-12 at the free throw line, marking the most free throws made without a miss since Darnell Valentine also went 12-of-12 at Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 1980.

Kansas extends its winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse to 51 games and remain perfect in home games against Baylor at 14-0.

Baylor’s Johnathan Motley scored 16 points and 10 rebounds for his eight double-double of the season to lead the Bears. Kansas City native Ishmail Wainright, grandson of Maurice King – the first African-American starter in Kansas basketball history – finished with eight points and four steals.

Wednesday’s top-five tilt featured the most ties (11) and lead changes (10) for a game involving Kansas during Big 12 play this season.

Despite 13 first-half points by Jackson, Baylor went into the locker room with a 34-28 lead. Baylor’s Big 12-leading scoring defense held the Jayhawks under 30 points in the first half for just the third time this season. BU’s Motley had 14 points at the half and 7-footer Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., made his sixth 3-pointer of the season to give the Bears an early advantage.

Mason reached 500 career assists when he dished to junior guard Devonte’ Graham for a 3-pointer with three minutes remaining in the opening half.

Mason waited until the final seconds of the first half to make his first field goal. Dribbling out the clock as his teammates setup an isolation play between Mason and BU’s Manu Lecomte. Mason flew past Lecomte and made a floater over 7-footer Lual-Acuil to bring Kansas within six at halftime, 34-28.

Wainright scored for the first time of the game to start the second half, extending BU’s largest lead of the night to 36-28.

But Kansas quickly escalated its momentum to the tune of a 13-0 run.

Mykhailiuk made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to spark the run and restore KU’s lead, 38-36. Mason capped off the 13-0 run with a picturesque fast-break floater which gave KU a 42-36 lead and prompted a BU timeout.

With under five minutes remaining in the game, both teams combined for three-straight 3-pointers as Baylor’s Lecomte tied the game, 61-61. Mason responded with his lone 3-pointer of the night to give KU the lead, 64-61, followed by a trey by BU’s Ishmail Wainright to tie it at 64 – the 11th and final tie of the game.

Coming out of a media timeout, Jackson used a dribble-drive move from the baseline and finished with an authoritative dunk to give Kansas the go-ahead lead, 66-64.

Nursing a three-point lead, 71-68, the Jayhawks made one final defensive stop to help secure the victory.

Mason put the game on ice by remaining perfect at the free throw line and making four free throws in the last five minutes, including the last two points of the game to give Kansas the 73-68 victory.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m., on ESPN. KU will then play its second of four ESPN Big Monday contests at Kansas State, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m.