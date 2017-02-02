By Matt Ostrowski

KU Statehouse Wire Service

TOPEKA – Wichita resident Julie Breitenstein knows the consequences of using a cell phone while driving.

Her son, Austin, flipped his truck while texting and driving in December 2009. He now has aphasia, a communication disorder that affects the brain, rendering him non-verbal.

“I think the biggest thing that has happened to our family is that Austin’s life stopped. It stalled,” she said. “Austin went back to infancy stage.”

Through therapy during the past seven years, Austin was able to regain some of his cognition. Despite the difficulties, Breitenstein is happy to still have him with her today.

Breitenstein’s story, among others, was heard by the Kansas House Committee on Transportation on Wednesday afternoon. Breitenstein supported HB2010, a bill that would make it illegal in Kansas to hold an electronic device to the driver’s ear while operating a motor vehicle.

“What I’m trying to accomplish is the relinquishing of handheld devices while driving,” said Rep. Louis Ruiz (D-Kansas City), the sponsor of the bill.

Ruiz said this is a bill he’s previously tried to pass. Last year, it never received a hearing.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) written testimony states that from 2009 to 2014 an average of 92 people died per year because of the use of an electronic device while driving. That’s about 25 percent of the total traffic-related deaths in Kansas.

The bill prohibits electronic devices from being held in your hand or up to your ear while driving. However, the use of hands-free devices would not be prohibited.

“Nothing is fool-proof, but we’re hoping there’s some way that the law enforcement can come up with a good way to monitor and enforce this law,” Ruiz said.

The fine for using a device while driving would be $60. Breitenstein said that isn’t nearly enough, citing Alaska’s penalty of $10,000 for texting and driving. Currently, talking on a hand-held device while driving is illegal in 14 states and Washington D.C., according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“I think all handheld devices need to cease in the state of Kansas,” Breitenstein said.

Breitenstein speaks around the country about the dangers of using an electronic device while driving. She wants to stop the trend. Austin serves as a living example of the potential consequences.

When asked what message she would deliver to those who still use phones while driving, she quickly replied, “Come meet my son. Come and try to have a conversation with him.”

Matt Ostrowski is a University of Kansas senior journalism major from Roselle, Illinois.