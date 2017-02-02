HUTCHINSON– A Kansas man with three drug cases pending was before a Reno County judge Wednesday to learn of additional charges against him involving burglary, theft and drugs.

Kelby Becker, 29, Hutchinson, faces the potential charges for cases from December of last year and January of this year that include breaking into storage units and a reported stolen vehicle.

Police arrested him again Tuesday for theft after police found his cellphone during investigation of the storage unit burglary.

In addition, Becker is charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana from April 2016.

On June 25, he was busted for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

In a case from August 2016, he is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, personal use paraphernalia and possession of metal knuckles.

The bond for his January arrest is set at $19,700.

He’ll be back in court next week for the formal reading of any charges.