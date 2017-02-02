Press Release: Salina Arts and Humanities

The 41st annual Smoky Hill River Festival is fast approaching! The Artyopolis children’s area, a thriving metropolis of arts and entertainment, is looking for Game Street sponsors.

Non-profit and community groups are invited to apply by Monday, March 13, 2017 to provide fun and active pay-to-play games for kids to enjoy daily from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. For-profit businesses wishing to raise money for a non-profit group or charity also are encouraged to apply. Game Street features an exciting area with colorful, vibrant storefronts that resemble a traditional downtown Main Street, with a splash of color and whimsy.

Each Game Street sponsor will be provided with a storefront, a space, and a canopy for its club or organization to run a game. Each time the game is played, your organization earns money! Game Street is located in a high-traffic section of Artyopolis. In addition, your organization gets to keep all the money you make at your booth.

If you’re interested in taking part in this fundraising opportunity, guidelines and an application can be downloaded at riverfestival.com or requested by calling 785-309-5770 or at laurie.moravec@salina.org. The application deadline is Monday, March 13, 2017. River Festival staff has many game ideas and options to offer those who may be interested in this revenue and awareness-generating opportunity.