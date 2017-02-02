KANSAS CITY, MO (February 2, 2017) — The Kansas City Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City today announced that 10 spring training games will be televised. This marks the second consecutive spring that FSKC has televised 10 exhibition contests.

Ryan Lefebvre, now in his ninth season as the lead play-by-play voice on FSKC, will team with fellow broadcasters Steve Physioc and Rex Hudler for the exhibition telecasts. The March 16 telecast against San Diego in Peoria, AZ, and the April 1 game against the Rangers in Arlington, TX, will be co-produced with the FOX affiliates of the host teams.

Viewership for Royals telecasts on FOX Sports Kansas City continued to pace Major League Baseball in 2016, recording a 10.9 household rating, tops in the Majors for the second straight year.

The 2017 spring television broadcast schedule (All Times Central):

Friday, March 10 vs. Oakland A’s

7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 @ Cleveland Indians

2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 @ San Diego Padres

3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 vs. Cleveland Indians

3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 20 vs. Cincinnati Reds

3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 vs. San Diego Padres

3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28 vs. Chicago White Sox

3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 @ Texas Rangers (Arlington)

1:00 p.m.