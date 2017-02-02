Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, Inc. will hold their 28th annual Celebrity Benefit Auction this Saturday. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. at the 4-H Building. Some big ticket items have been donated and will be put up for action this year, including a Taylor Swift autographed guitar, a Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford autographed picture, an Eli Young Band autographed guitar, concert tickets and much more.

CAPS is a local nonprofit organization that provides prevention and intervention services for anyone in Saline County. The organization offers six prevention programs that work towards educating parents and enabling children to become advocates themselves. The intervention programs provide trained staff for children who are victims of abuse. According to Lori Blake, CAPS executive director, their goal is to reduce the amount of trauma and stress put on the children who are victims of abuse.

“Our goal is to improve children’s lives and strengthen families through advocacy and education,” Blake said. “This fundraiser accounts for about eight percent of our total budget, so the community support we receive from the auction is vital to us and helps us keep our services available free of charge.”

The organization has no income guidelines and also offers advocacy classes in both English and Spanish year-round. Salina residents can help keep CAPS wide range of free programs available by attending Saturday’s benefit auction. According to Blake, they are hoping to raise about $94,000 this weekend with around 165 items up for auction. There will be both a silent and live auctions.

“Many of the items up for auction are donated by businesses and residents in Saline County,” Blake said. “They have donated a wide variety of services and goods. If you need it, you can get it at the auction.”

A lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. consisting of homemade chicken and noodles, pulled pork sandwiches and a PB&J sacked lunch for kids.