This Must See Home Boasts an Impressive 3600+ SqFt of Open Living Space and Large Windows w/ Lots of Natural Light that Highlight the Gorgeous Floors. Main Floor includes Large Eat-In Kitchen w/ Island, Open Formal Dining, Main Floor Laundry, High Efficiency HVAC System and a Spacious Master Suite. Full Finished Basement includes Spacious Family Room, 2 Large Bedrooms, Full Bath, and 3 Egress Windows for Natural Light! There is an Amazing View over the Huge Newly Fenced Yard that includes Sprinkler, Deck, Shed, and Raised Garden Beds! Call for your Private showing today! For this and other homes for sale in Salina, KS., go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/ nmx17708&s=sp2

