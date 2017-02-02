BROWN COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in northeast Kansas are investigating suspects on hunting violations.

A Kansas Game Warden and K9 partner responded to an Operation Game Thief call on the last weekend in January, according to a social media report.

Following the K9 discovery of evidence and interviews, the warden issued tickets for alleged violations; Wanton waste of wildlife X3, Over limit of white front geese X2, No Federal Duck stamp X2, No state/HIP stamp X1, Criminal hunting on private property without permission X1, Take turkey without a valid tag X1 and Fail to tag turkey upon kill X1.

Charges are pending in Brown County.