FORD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ford County are investigating two suspects following a chase through the Dodge City airport on Wednesday evening.

A Ford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on patrol in southeast Dodge City when he observed the driver of a vehicle with a Department of Corrections’ warrant, according to social media report.

The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop and the driver fled.

A pursuit of the vehicle ensued, including a drive across through an airport fence, across a runway and lasted approximately 20 minutes, according to the sheriff’s department.

Two suspects were taken into custody without incident on Highway 50 east of Dodge City.

A passenger of the vehicle was also found to have a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

Airport property was damaged as a result of the pursuit.

The case has been turned over to the Ford County Attorney’s Office for charges. Names were not released.