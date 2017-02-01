Saline County Sheriffs are looking for Junius Thompson, a 60-year-old male who was reported missing last night. Thompson was last heard from around 8 p.m. Monday, when he texted a friend, complaining about numbness in his hand.

Thompson lives in a trailer at the Salina Kampgrounds of America, located at 1109 W Diamond Dr. He texted another KOA resident Monday, saying he was going to get medical help but never checked into the hospital.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, the SO does not have a picture of Thompson but described him as a 6’2, 200 pound white male with graying brown hair and goatee. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, jeans and black wire rim glasses. Thompson frequently uses the CityGo to get around town.

If you have any information regarding the location of Thompson, call 9-1-1 or the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 826-6500.