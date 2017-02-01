Salina Arts & Humanities, in collaboration with downtown stakeholders, will host an art and entertainment series for Salina residents and visitors on February 3rd. The event has been titled “Friday Night Live” and will kick off 4 p.m. this Friday with a visual-arts window gallery presentation at the Flower Nook.

According to a Salina Arts & Humanities news release, at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N Santa Fe, is the show “Solace in Solitude” by Shannon Trevethan, from 5 to 7 p.m. Also scheduled for that night is “Photo Compilations” by Fritz Mendell at the Salina Public Library, 301 W Elm and a “Little Luxuries” reception for Riley Fouts at 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Sweet on You, 157 N Seventh.

Midtown FFNLive venues are Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, featuring the Carolyn Gutsch exhibit from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the “Outside the Lines” reception at The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University, 100 E Claflin, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Salina Art Center will also hold an opening reception for Mike Lyon’s exhibit. Lyon uses indigo woodblock prints and large-scale pen-and-ink to “pay homage to the past while being firmly rooted in the present.” The reception and gallery talk will start at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

The Bill Burrows Band will close the event. They are a classic country, bluegrass and rock band from New Cambria. They play throughout Kansas and Oklahoma. The performance will also be free and open to the public, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Heart of Dixie, 109 N Santa Fe.