The Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team dropped to 9-4 last night with a 64-61 loss to Sacred Heart. The Trojans took a one point lead into the final quarter, where they were outscored 14-10. Montgomery, Murray and Taborsky all scored in double-digits.

The Knights took an early lead, going up 17-13 in the first quarter. Sacred Heart also won the second quarter, taking carrying a five point lead into halftime. Coming out of the break, the Trojans took control of the game, outscoring the Knights 18-12. They couldn’t hold onto that lead, dropping to fourth quarter 14-10 and the game 64-61.

Taborsky knocked down four field goals and a three ball, scoring 13 points for the Trojans. Murray and Montgomery both led the team with 16 points. Murray went 7-9 from the field for an impressive 78 percent. Montgomery scored most of his points from behind the arc, going 4-5 from three point land. He also added a field goal and a couple free throws.

The loss drops Southeast of Saline’s overall record to 9-4 and extends their losing streak to three. The Trojans will play again this Friday, traveling to Chapman.