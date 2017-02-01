James L. Phillips, 69 of Salina, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017. He was born August 17, 1947 in Texas.

He worked a lifetime as a chef in various restaurants in Salina.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Frankie L. Johnson and Queen B. Brown.

Survivors include his mother, Beatrice (Mims) Johnson; his wife; LuJuan Phillips; one daughter, Annikki Phillips; one son, Travis Phillips; stepchildren, LaMont Pierce, Jannette Pierce and Torrance Pierce; brother, Odell “Smitty” Spiggins; sisters, Gider Brown and Betty J. Dawkins; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30pm Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.

Per James’s wishes, burial will have already taken place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Kitchen in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Rachel Ann Wilson Holmes, 70, of Salina, passed away

Saturday Jan. 28, 2017 with loving family surrounding her.

She was born Nov. 1, 1946 in Leavenworth to William and

Cecelia (Gordan) Wilson.

She worked for KFC as a cook for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter,

Missy Kaye Sprague.

Survivors include her sons; Robert (Ana Lucy) Sprague, Ronald

(Shannon) Sprague, Richard (Pam) Sprague; daughters, Reagan

(Reece) Strickland and Kanisha Holmes; Rachel was also survived

by her “special children”, Sandy Write, Dawn Tripp, and Michael Bush;

God daughters Janielle, NaKisha, and Tamara; Sister, Mabel Dawson

and her God Sister Denise Moore; nephews, Robert Bunville, Jerry

Bunville, Derrick Dawson, and Isaac Dawson; niece, Carmellita

Bunville; and 17 grandchildren, Jassmine, Random, Ramoni, Bianca,

Kenia, Shaquan, Tasha, Richard, Jollisa, Noah, Keyshaun, Donta,

Zhane, Tyruzaay, Isiah, Jayvon, and Iycis,

Visitation will be at Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 4PM-8PM with

family present from 6PM- 8PM at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel,

1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM, Friday, February 3, 2017 at the

chapel, with Pastor Rodrick Houston and Pastor Allen Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family of Rachel Holmes, in care of

Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

For online condolences contact Roselawn at

www.roselawnsalina.com

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Shirley Ann Walter, 75, of Salina, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Shirley was born Oct. 29, 1941, in Ellsworth to Leo T. and Elizabeth H. (Bartunek) Walter. She was raised on a farm near Dorrance.

She graduated from Fort Hays State University with a major in elementary education and obtained her master’s degree from Kansas State University, Manhattan. Shirley taught lower grades at Grace E. Stewart Elementary School, Salina, for 36 years.

She is survived by: her sisters, Elsie Wendell (Jim) and Betty Rigney (Ron); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 255 S. Seventh St., Salina, followed by the graveside service at 2 p.m. in Wilson City Cemetery, Wilson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Marianna Delker, 92, died January 31, 2017 in Abilene. Marianna was born August 6, 1924, on the family farm south of Inman, Kansas to Peter and Mary (Schulz) Siebert. She graduated from Inman High School in 1942.

After attending Tabor College and Emporia Teachers College, she taught school at the Detroit (Kansas) and Lyona schools.

On June 5, 1948, she married Maurice Delker of Chapman. They farmed south of Chapman until they moved to Abilene in 2009. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before Maurice died in 2010. Marianna was a member of Lyona United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women group, and the Christian Women’s Club.

She is survived by sons David and wife Shawn of Salina; Bill and wife Ginger of Abilene; her younger brother, Pete Siebert of Buhler; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Waldo; and an infant son, Carl.

According to Marianna’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private burial will be held at a later time. The family suggests that memorials be given to the Abilene Public Library or the Lyona United Methodist Church, in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd St., Abilene, KS 67410.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

NEWTON – Naomi Ruth (Schmidt) Boettcher – Baker, age 85, passed away January 30, 2017, at Asbury Park in Newton, Kansas. She was born December 7, 1931 in Hillsboro, Kansas, the daughter of Dan S. and Susie (Jost) Schmidt. In 1950, Naomi was united in marriage to Gene Boettcher, he preceded her in death in November of 1974. She later would marry John L. Baker, in 1987, he also preceded her in death in October, 2002. She is survived by her stepson Michael Baker and his wife Connie of Wichita, Kansas; a stepdaughter Diana Baker of Bend, Oregon; step-grandchildren: Ryan Seaver and Kelsey Seaver; a sister Joyce Eppstein of Burbank, California; her brothers: Kenneth Schmidt and wife Nancy of Marion, Kansas, and Don Schmidt of Wichita, Kansas; and by her nieces and nephews and their families. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Salem United Methodist Church, Newton. Private Inurnment will be in the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Dr. George Melvin Chapman “DOC” was born November 11, 1922, to Emma Lange and George F. Chapman on the family farm in Glasco, Kansas. He departed this life of 94 years on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems in Beloit. A graduate of Glasco Rural High School, George continued his education at Kansas State University where he earned a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. While at KSU, he met his future wife, Harriet V. Donley Chapman. On Easter Sunday 1946, he and Harriet were married in Fargo, North Dakota where Dr. Chapman was practicing veterinary medicine. In October 1946, he enlisted in the army and spent his service as a meat and egg inspector in Wichita. After his service they moved to Beloit, Kansas where he practiced for 38 years. After his retirement he worked at the Solomon Valley Veterinary Hospital for several years. To this union of 70 years three children were born: Linda, Scott, and Randy George was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Beloit. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Fern Chapman and wife, Harriet. Left to celebrate his life are daughter Linda and Tony Delp of St. John, Ks., sons, Scott and Mary Jane Chapman of Beloit, and Randy and Shirley Chapman of Glasco,Ks.; grandchildren: Jeff and Deana Delp, Tempe, AZ, Joel and Sarah Delp, St. John, Ks., Justin and Elisa Delp, Chandler, AZ, Seth and Lindsay Chapman Sioux Falls, SD, Rachel and Jonathan Steele Washington, DC, George Chapman, Beloit,KS.; great grandchildren: Alina Delp; Elijah, Emmett, and Cecilia Delp; Rowan Steele; and nieces: Debbie Davis, Coffeeville, KS, Patricia Donley, Havana, KS.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 4 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Beloit, with burial at 1:30 PM in Glasco Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 8 PM with family present from 6-7:30 PM Friday at the McDonald Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Post Rock Humane Society.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

W. Dale Eustace 79, of North Newton, KS passed away at Care Plus in Newton, KS on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. He was born February 9, 1937 to Clifford and Anna Marie (Davis) Eustace. Dale graduated from Manhattan

High School with the Class of 1955. The third generation of a fourth and counting generation “Wildcat” Family, he received his B.S. Degree in Feed Science in May, 1959 as one of Kansas State College’s first Putnam Scholars.

In May 1959, Dale was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve. In December 1962, upon returning to Manhattan, KS from Fort Bliss, TX as a First Lieutenant, he served as an Instructor at the Armory, 715 Griffith Dr. until 1966. During this time, Dale also earned an M.S. in Milling Science in 1962 and a Ph.D. in Cereal Technology in 1966 from Kansas State University.

Having met at the University and married Linda Sanberg on September 1, 1963 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, KS, they moved to Lockport, NY in 1966 where Dr. Eustace began his career in the flour milling industry as a Research Engineer with International Multifoods. In 1969, he joined General Foods Corp. as a Senior Milling Engineer in the corn milling division at Kankakee, IL. He advanced to Peavey Co. as Assistant Milling Superintendent in Alton, IL in 1971 and was promoted to Milling Superintendent and transferred to Billings, MT in 1972.

In 1973, Dr. Eustace was offered a faculty position of Associate Professor in the Grain Science Department at Kansas State University where he had served as an interim Instructor while in Graduate School. “Doc” as he quickly became known to his students and peers, developed a passion for teaching and advising and was promoted to Professor in 1979. It came as no surprise when upon being elected President of the Association of Operative Millers in 1994 at their trade show and conference in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Dr. Eustace chose as his presidential theme “Education is the Kev’. He served on the A.O.M Education Committee for nineteen years acting as Chairman from 1978-1983 and in 2001, was presented the A.O.M. Gold Medal Award.

In addition to teaching and research, Professor Eustace traveled for IJ.S. Wheat presenting seminars in Europe on the quality of Hard Red Winter wheat. He also traveled for A.I.D. conducting surveys on the milling industry in Bolivia and the corn milling industry in South Korea. “Doc” retired in 2006 having authored or co-authored more than nineteen technical publications.

Dale was a member of Farm House Fraternity as an undergraduate and professional memberships include Gamma Sigma Delta, Alpha Mu, Alpha Zeta, and the American Association of Cereal Chemists.

A life-long member of the Presbyterian Church, Dale served as an Elder and Sunday School Teacher in Lockport, NY and as an Usher and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church, Manhattan, KS. He enjoyed volunteering and serving as a Board Member for the Manhattan Emergency Shelter.

Always a vibrant personality with a quick wit, Dale’s interests included weight lifting, fast cars, Labrador Retrievers, and most of all, being the reason for the grandchildren’s giggles.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda of the home in North Newton; Son Tracy Wayne (Lisa) Eustace of Newton, KS, and four grandchildren, Madeline, Wilson, Andrew, and Jonathan. Also surviving are brothers Charles (Maedene) Eustace of Billings, MT and Stephen (Linda) Eustace of Grapevine, TX; Nephews Travis (Heidi) Eustace of Billings, MT, and Blake Eustace of Laurel, MT. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Anna Marie Eustace.

Funeral services: 10:30 AM Monday, February 6, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, KS

Visitation: 2-5 PM Sunday at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church of Manhattan c/o the funeral home

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Hillsboro – Jerry Don Jost, 80, passed away January 30, 2017 at Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro. He was born November 6, 1936 to John F. and LuElla (Reimer) Jost in Wyandotte County, Kansas. He married Joan Mellott June 14, 1959 in Newton. Survivors include: wife, Joan C. Jost of Hillsboro; sons, Keith (Sharla) Jost of McPherson, Kent Jost of Hesston; daughter, Karen (Sheldon) Miles of Hillsboro; brother, Lowell (Eleanor) Jost of Hillsboro; sister deceased in 2016, Twila Siebert, Husband, Charles Siebert of Garden City, Kansas; 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Celebration of Life Service 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017 at Parkview Church in Hillsboro officiated by Pastor Roy Keller. Interment at Gnadenau Cemetery rural Hillsboro. Family to receive guests from 6 to 8 Thursday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to Tabor College Athletics in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfunerlhome.com