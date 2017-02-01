Dale Michael Jenner, 82, of Salina, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. He was born June 20, 1934, in Sibley, Iowa, to Elmer “Pete” and Irene Jenner.

He married Martha “Marty” Keithly on Nov. 15, 1957, in Nevada, Mo.

Dale retired from the United States Air Force in 1975. He was a member of Sunrise Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in their numerous activities.

Left to mourn his passing are: his wife, Marty, of the home; children, Mike Jenner (Nancy), of Logan, Jennifer Hewitt (Tony) and Charlie Jenner, all of Salina; sisters, Gail Ann McGehee (Walter) and Ione Eisele (Bud); grandchildren, Trevor Jenner, Trista Cline, Tori Jenner, Toni Jenner, Jacob Hewitt and Jace Hewitt; one great-grandchild, Hayden Hewitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Salina, in the parlor.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at a later date in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Tammy Walker Cancer Center or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.

Dr. James Robert “Jim” Scholten, 76, of Salina, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, following a nine-year progression of Lewy Body Dementia. Dr. Scholten, son of the late Clifford and Avis Rhoades Scholten, was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Beloit, and was reared in Salina with his twin sister Kathryn “Kay” and older sister Harriet.

Jim graduated from Salina Central High in 1958 and received a BA from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences from the University of Kansas in 1962 where he was president of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity and co-director of the Rock Chalk Revue. He went on to pursue a career in medicine, graduating from the KU School of Medicine in 1966 and joining the United States Public Health Service as a Medical/Surgical Captain detailed to the Peace Corps in Taegu, South Korea, from 1967-69.

After completing a Fellowship in Medical Education at the University of Illinois in 1971, Jim was appointed Assistant Dean of Curriculum Development of the newly created Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va., where he helped facilitate the program’s full accreditation in 1972. After seeing the charter MD class through to graduation in 1976, Jim joined Emergency Physicians of Tidewater, one of the first groups in the nation to practice emergency medicine full time. He remained in that practice for 20 years, during which time he established and served as the first director of the Emergency Medicine Residency at Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine, providing care for over 100,000 patients. Jim married Elizabeth (Betsy) Poer in 1993 and returned with her to their hometown of Salina in 1997, where he served as medical director of the Emergency Department of Salina Regional Health Center until 2000.

Outside of his professional life, Jim’s interests were as deep as they were wide. Always up for adventure, he was an avid traveler, skier, hunter, fisherman and golfer. He had a wry sense of humor, an affinity for puns and even a somewhat mischievous talent for organizing pranks and brainteasers. With a keen mind for detail and problem solving, Jim spent many contented hours in his workshop inventing everything from do-it-yourself car alarm systems to professional grade Halloween costumes. He holds two patents: one for a medical intubation device and one for a personal cooling system, Misti Cool. As a true student of the arts and sciences, he spent as much or more time exploring the geometry of nature and its inherent beauty. Jim expressed his aesthetic sensibilities through photography and woodworking, creating many beautiful pieces including built-in bookcases, five-piece moldings, a dictionary stand and several free-standing wooden sculptures. He had a gentle, unassuming nature, guided always by quiet contemplation, and an overall bearing of humility and perseverance that endeared him to all who knew him well.

Jim is survived by: his wife, Betsy Scholten; daughter, Allison Latta (Blinn), of Pelham, N.Y.; son, Jay Scholten (Kate), of San Francisco; Betsy’s daughter, Margy Hogarty (Kelly), of Salina; Betsy’s son, Tom Poer (Carolyn), of Overland Park; sister, Harriet Scholten Smith, of Westminster, Colo.; twin sister, Kay Scholten Fiser (David), of Manhattan; 10 grandchildren, Nathan, Megan, Caroline and Henry Latta, Molly and Cliff Scholten, and Ethan, Lydia and Katherine Poer; the mother of his children, Ann Kretzmeier Scholten; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service celebrating Jim’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at First Presbyterian Church, 308 S. Eighth Street, Salina, with the Rev. Dr. Charles Smith officiating. A private inurnment service will be held in Gypsum Hill Cemetery prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to: Sunflower Adult Day Services, 401 W. Iron Avenue, Salina 67401, or in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Harold T. Payne, 85, of Salina, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. He was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Hays to Thomas and Agnes Payne.

Harold was the devoted husband of Anita J. Payne.

Harold grew up in the Ellis and Hays area, where he graduated from Hays High. He was a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad, working there for 43 years and retiring in 1992. His time on the railroad fostered a lifelong love for trains both at and away from work.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas, and mother, Agnes Brown; and sister, Delores Ruder.

He is survived by: his wife; one daughter; two sons; three stepdaughters; two stepsons; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Ryan Mortuary.

Memorials: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the donor’s choice.

Sherri D. Boyer, 61, of Salina, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Salina Regional Health Center. She was born Dec. 12, 1955, in Atlanta, Ga., the daughter of Alvin and JoAnn (Hicks) Long.

Sherri was a Navy Relief volunteer with more than 2,000 hours of volunteer work. She worked for Kmart for many years, then Asurion of Salina until she retired. Sherri was a great family woman and a loving wife. She was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in her children and grandchildren’s activities. They were her life. Her family will always remember her as a loving, caring and sassy person.

Sherri was preceded in death by: her mother, JoAnn, and a sister, Sandra Carr.

Survivors include: her husband, Bill, of the home; four daughters, Melissa Stanley (Jake), of Minneapolis, Kim Stitt (Jermaine), of Summerville, S.C., Vikki Mendenhall (Steven), of Salina, and Angie Holcomb (Scott), of Hutchinson; father, Alvin, of Spencer, Tenn.; sister, Bren Peterson (Steve), of Spencer; brother, Danny Long Sr., of Livingston, Texas; granddaughter, Katie Boyer, of Salina; 14 other grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Roxy.

Visitation for Sherri will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Ryan Mortuary, with burial following in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Glendale.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sherri’s life. Memorials may be sent to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Charles “Tom” Lovelace JR, 80 of Abilene passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in Abilene. He was born August 19, 1936 in Arlington, Virginia the son of Charles T. SR and Lucille (Welch) Lovelace. In 1957 he enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict serving for 5 years. He later went on to join the Army National Guard in Lorton, Virginia on the missile site with twelve years of military service. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Ryan in Arlington, Virginia March 9, 1962. Charles and Kathleen moved to Abilene in the 1970’s from Woodbridge, Virginia. Charles worked 25 years as a cable splicer for Southwestern Bell/AT&T, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Abilene Elks Lodge #1675, life member of the Telephone Pioneers, was initiated in March of 1977 in the Benevolent Lodge #98 and past in April 1977 and raised in April of 1977 and was the worshipful master in 1998. He was a 32 degree Mason and admitted in the shrine in May of 1980. He was a Camel Herder in the shrine and a member of the hundred million dollar club in the shrine. He belonged to the clown unit for ten years and was a life member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Salina Orient Kansas.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Kathleen. Two daughters, Cindy Hite and husband (G.D) Abilene, and Christy Lovelace-Eberly and husband John of Placitas, New Mexico. Two sons, Charles Thomas Lovelace III and wife Lisa of Abilene and John Wesley Lovelace and wife Dianna of Abilene. Grandchildren: Jeremy Stuck and wife Jenny; Nichole Gilman and husband Lucas; Jennifer Stuck; Katlen Schreiner and husband Adam; Brittany Lovelace; Janea Eberly; Jacob Wesley Lovelace; Ariel Rosalez-Lovelace; Mia Lovelace; Deanna Vallejo and husband Steve; Anthony Schofield and Micah Wilson. Great-Grandchildren: Hailey Stuck; Alexis Stuck; Jenna Gilman; Jillian Gillman; Elizabeth Hunter; Grace Hunter; Preston Hunter; Xander Vallejo and Natalie Wilson.

It was his wishes to be have cremation. A Memorial Service for Charles will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Roger Walls officiating. Inurnment will follow with Masonic Rites and Military Honors graveside services at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Chapman. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 P.M., at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Shriners Children Hospital Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent online to www.martinbeckercarlson.com

MARION – Jason T. Johnson, age 51, passed away January 30, 2017, due to injuries sustained in an auto accident near Lincolnville, Kansas. He was born November 11, 1965, at Rogers, Arkansas, the son of Sam and Bonnie (Painter) Johnson. He was a graduate of Wheaton High School in Wheaton, Missouri. On September 30, 1989, he was united in marriage to Susie Connolley in Cassville, Missouri. In 2011, they moved to Marion, Kansas, where he began his career as a railroad carman for the Union Pacific Railroad in Herington. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Bonnie Johnson, and his mother-in-law Sue Connolley. He is loving survived by his wife Susie Johnson of Marion; his daughters: Jordan Cavness and her husband Jody of Neosho, Missouri, and Jayce Johnson and her fiance’ Kyle Holinde of Rosehill, Kansas, a brother Jeff Johnson and his wife Patty of Cassville, Missouri; a granddaughter Jaelyn Cavness; his father-in-law Brian Connolley of Golden, Missouri; and many more family and friends. A Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2017, at Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, Kansas, 66861. Visitation will follow from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Day Star Church of God, 4300 NE Hudson Rd, Rogers, Arkansas, 72756. Interment will follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Garfield, Arkansas. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

Michael Kent “Mike” McLain, 61, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away at 1:04 p.m., Monday, January 30th, 2017 suddenly, at Newton Medical Center, Newton, Kansas.



Michael was born in Council Grove, Kansas on July 30, 1955, a son of Gloria (McSpadden) and Jimmy McLain.

Mike attended the Emporia Schools and received his welding degree from the Emporia VoTech School, Emporia, Kansas.

Mike worked for Cargil Nutrena Feeds, McPherson and was in charge of maintenance and a Truck Driver and was currently working in maintenance and as a Truck Driver for Hybrid Turkeys of Newton, Kansas.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing “with many fun times with Scott and Mark”, camping, welding, helping others, loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He loved the out-of-doors, especially riding and working on his motorcycle and race cars.

Michael K. McLain was united in marriage to Kathryn L. Traynor on July 4, 1997 at McPherson, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy McLain, of Moundridge, Kansas; his son, Kenneth McLain, of Arizona; his daughters, Sarah Horton, of McPherson, Kansas and Emily Senecal, of Castle Rock, Colorado; his mother, Gloria McSpadden of Wichita, Kansas; his sister, Deaunn McLain and her husband, Jeff Wilder, of Virginia; his 10 grandchildren, Aiden, Emma, Gracie, Bella, Brooklyn, Kierstan, Ashlinn, Micah, Addyson, and Brayden; four brother-in-laws, Warren Traynor, Scott Traynor, Glen Traynor, and Mark Traynor; numerous family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy McLain.

no services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kathy McLain fund to help defray medical and funeral expenses and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

Agnes Marie (Schwarzenberger) Berens passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Sheridan County Health Complex in Hoxie, Kansas at the age of 89. She was born on October 12, 1927 to the late Alex and Walburga (Ziegler) Schwarzenberger, Sr. on the family farm south of Quinter, Kansas. She graduated from Quinter High School and went on to attend Fort Hays State College where she earned a teaching certificate. She taught school for three years during World War II, and on June 1, 1948 she was united in marriage to Elmer F. Berens in Collyer, Kansas.

Agnes and Elmer ran the Berens Dairyette and she was well known for making wonderful pies. Along with being an excellent cook, she loved reading, was a great seamstress, and lovingly pieced together many quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles so much, that she became known as the “Puzzle Lady” to all of her friends. She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Agnes is survived by her daughters Deborah Wade and husband Alvis of Hoxie, Rebecca Brungardt and husband Kevin of Sublette, Sarah Miller and husband Fred of Liberal, and Deidre Ferguson and husband Bob of Spearman, TX; son Greg Berens and wife Michele of Tampa; brothers Frank Schwarzenberger, and Albert Schwarzenberger; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Walburga Schwarzenberger, Sr., husband Elmer Berens, five sisters, one brother, an infant grandson, and one great-granddaughter.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, February 6, 2017 at Grainfield Cemetery, Grainfield, Kansas with Pastor Micah Howery officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-6:00pm on Monday at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home in Hoxie with family receiving friends from 3:00-5:00pm. Memorials are suggested to The Sheridan County Library or Grainfield American Legion, George M. Scott Post #301 and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Online condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com

Agnes was a hardworking woman who lovingly taught her children to be responsible and work hard as well. Through her character, strength, and dependability she taught us to never give up, keep a happy heart, and love one another unconditionally. She will be greatly missed because she was greatly loved.