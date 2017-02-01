No. 3/2 Kansas (19-2, 7-1) returns home to face No. 2/3 Baylor (20-1, 7-1) in a battle for the Big 12 lead Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m., on ESPN2. Both teams were successful in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, with Kansas winning at then-No. 4/4 Kentucky, 79-73, and Baylor winning at Ole Miss, 78-75. Kansas is vying for its 28th-consecutive 20-win season. Its current run of 27-straight is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. The KU streak started in 1989-90.

This will be the third-straight ranked team Kansas will play and the second-straight top-5 foe. Kansas is hosting an Associated Press top-5 team for the eighth time in Bill Self’s 14 seasons at KU. Included is a 2012 matchup against Baylor, a KU 92-74 victory. The Jayhawks are 7-0 against those foes with the last being No. 2 Oklahoma last season on Jan. 4 in a triple-overtime thriller. Wednesday’s contest is the first time since the Feb. 25, 2012, Missouri game that Kansas has hosted a higher ranked team. MU came in No. 3, while Kansas was No. 4. The last time KU was ranked as high as No. 3 by the Associated Press and hosted a higher ranked opponent was March 18, 1967, when the No. 3 Jayhawks defeated No. 2 Louisville, 70-68, in the NCAA Tournament in Allen Fieldhouse.