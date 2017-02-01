Building off the tremendous success of the 2016 game in Mexico, the NFL will return to Mexico City in 2017 when the Oakland Raiders host the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca, NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL announced today at his press conference in Houston in advance of Super Bowl LI.

The date and time of the game will be determined in conjunction with the release of the NFL schedule this spring. The game in Mexico is the fifth international game confirmed for 2017, adding to the four previously announced games in London, and a testament to the NFL’s increased commitment to growing the game beyond the borders of the United States.

“We have a tremendous fan base in Mexico,” Goodell said. “Their passion for football is inspiring, and we look forward to another memorable game in Mexico City between two great teams next season.”

The Raiders will play in Mexico for the second consecutive season after earning a 27-20 win over the Houston Texans on November 21 before a sellout crowd of 76,473 in the first-ever Monday Night Football game played outside of the United States.

“The Raiders are excited to return to Estadio Azteca and represent the National Football League once again on an international stage,” said Raiders Owner MARK DAVIS. “We enjoyed tremendous support from the Raider Nation in Mexico in 2016 and look forward to experiencing that great passion again this year.”

The Patriots will play their first-ever regular-season game in Mexico.

“The largest crowd the Patriots have played in front of was in Mexico City in 1998,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO ROBERT KRAFT. “It was a great experience and I am looking forward to our return. I know that we have a lot of passionate Patriots fans in Mexico. We have had plenty of success in international games and I attribute that to our tremendous fan support in those venues. I look forward to meeting some of our fantastic fans and enjoying the food and culture there in the fall.”