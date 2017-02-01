HODGEMAN COUNTY – Fire crews were busy with a large grass fire on Tuesday in Hodgeman County.

A trash fire at a residence got out of hand on O Road just west of U.S. 283, according to the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Department.

The blaze consumed approximately 300 acres of CRP and wheat stubble, according to Jetmore Fire Chief Brandon Harms.

Multiple agencies assisted with this fighting the fire including the Ness and Hodgeman County Road Departments. Farmers also brought tractors to help.

There were no injuries, according to Harms.