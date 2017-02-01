A female driver took the Kansas Highway Patrol on a high speed chase through parts of McPherson County and into Saline County Wednesday afternoon. According to dispatch, the woman was driving erratically, reaching speeds over 100 miles-per-hour and not yielding to the troopers’ emergency lights. The chase ended around 2 p.m. after the driver spun her car into the median near mile-marker 85 on I-135. She was taken to McPherson for charges.