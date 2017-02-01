All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Aurora is a Female, about a year old, and is a Vizsla, Smooth Haired/Mix . She came to the Salina Animal Shelter on January 27, 2017.

Connery is a Male, about 8 months old, and is a Chihuahua, Short Coat/Mix . He came to the Salina Animal Shelter on January 26, 2017.

Luffy is a Male, about 10 years old, and is aTerrier/Mix . He came to the Salina Animal Shelter on January 23, 2017. Come fall in love with this sweet boy.

Copenhagen is a Male, about 2 years old, and is a Shepherd/Mix. He came to the Salina Animal Shelter on January 25, 2017. He’s a special needs dog as he’s DEAF, so he’ll need a fenced yard or a leash.

Olive Oil is a Female, about 6 months old, and is a Retriever, Labrador/Mix . She came to the Salina Animal Shelter on January 18, 2017.

Mugsy is a Male, about two years old, and is a Chihuahua, Short Coat/Pug. He came to the Salina Animal Shelter on January 19, 2017.

