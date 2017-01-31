Sacred Heart High School hosted Southeast of Salina in a heated game in early January that ended in a 71-53 win for the Knights. The win pushed the Knights’ overall record to 7-1 and helped carry them through a 12 game winning streak.

Tonight, Sacred Heart will travel to Southeast. The Knights lost their season opener but have since went on a 12 game bender, improving their overall record to 12-1. The Trojans bring a 9-3 record into Tuesday night’s contest with losses to Sacred Heart, Hugoton and Ellsworth.

Southeast looks to break a two game losing streak that started with a 53-42 loss to Hugoton at the Sterling Invitational on January 20th. The Trojans hosted Ellsworth last Friday, falling 55-50 to the Bearcats.

For play-by-play of tonight’s game, tune into KINA 910 AM. The pregame show starts at 5:45 p.m. with tip-off at 6 p.m.