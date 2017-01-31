OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Osage County are investigating two suspects on burglary charges.

Just after 11:30 pm Sunday, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 3000 block of East 137th Street reporting a burglary in progress at his home, according to a media release.

The victim arrived home to find two women inside of his residence attempting to remove property. As the suspects fled, the victim provided descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle to dispatchers.

Within four minutes of the 911 call, an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s and conducted a car stop at 137th Street and south California Road.

Deputies took the two suspects into custody. They were identified as Jaime Lee Cowan, 36, Topeka, and Laura Ann Barnhart, 31, Hiawatha.

They were booked into the Osage County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary. Barnhart was also charged with interference with law enforcement after giving a false name.

Cowan was released on a $10,000 bond. Barnhart remains in custody.

