Search underway for another director at Sunflower Diversified

BARTON COUNTY –Sunflower Diversified Services, the non-profit organization that serves infants, toddlers and adults with developmental disabilities in central Kansas is looking for a new executive director.

Debbie Reynolds, hired in November to replace Jim Johnson as executive director is no longer on the staff, according to Sunflower Board of Directors President Travis Thompson.
Decky Makings, Chief Operations Officer will take over as interim executive director.

Jim Johnson who retired in November will also act as advisor until a permanent replace is found, according to Thompson.

Reynolds was the general manager of the Golf Club at Southwind in Garden City before coming to Great Bend.

She spent 13 years as the executive director of Mosaic in Garden City, a similar non-profit agency supporting individuals with disabilities.

