WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man says his phone has been “blowing up” since he won a Bud Light promotion giving him Super Bowl tickets for life.

The Wichita Eagle reports that it all started at Christmas time when 52-year-old Lyle Randa, who grew up in rural Rush County, made a quick beer run. The 30 pack he purchased contained a gold can that allowed him to enter a drawing.

Six other contestants won a pair of season tickets to their favorite team for the 2017-18 NFL season. But only Randa’s gold can was the Willy Wonka golden ticket for a lifetime of Super Bowl attendance for two — up to 51 years from now.

Randa plans to put the gold can in a shadow box along with all his Super Bowl tickets. He described what happened as “bright-lights-kind-of-crazy.”