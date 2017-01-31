PRATT COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Pratt County are investigating a suspect in connection with a Monday night arrest.

Just after 8p.m., police in Pratt arrested 28-year-old Ryan Dean Crag on requested charges of domestic battery; knowing reckless bodily harm and failure to appear. His bond was set at $3500.

On Tuesday morning, police would not release details on the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Craig has previous convictions for drugs, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in 2012, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.