Mentor Road, from Cunningham Road to Niles Road will be closed starting Wednesday morning (February 1st), for the replacement of the existing narrow, load-posted bridge located approximately 0.6 mile east of Cunningham Road with a new three-span concrete haunched slab bridge. No through traffic will be possible during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the sides of the construction zone upon which the property lies. The only times these properties may not be accessible might be during possible critical stages of construction when it is impractical to carry on construction operations and simultaneously allow local traffic. Completion of the new bridge and reopening of this section of Mentor Road is anticipated by the middle of July 2017. Of course, completion by this date is dependent on the weather.

Saline County opened bids on January 4, 2017. There were four bidders. King Construction, Co. Inc. of Hesston, Kansas submitted the low bid of $293,375.50 and was awarded a contract by the Board of County Commissioners on January 17, 2017. Saline County Road and Bridge Department, Engineering Division, completed all required surveying, hydraulic analysis, bridge geometric design, permitting, and structural design with in-house staff (resulting in cost savings for the taxpayers of Saline County).