LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The city of Lawrence says in a court filing that a female police officer told investigators that another officer beat her, chained her inside a dog kennel and choked her until she blacked out.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city released the information in responding this month to former Officer William Burke’s defamation lawsuit. Burke claimed consensual sex led to his February 2015 arrest. He is seeking $525,000 in damages in the lawsuit filed in September in federal court.

No criminal charges were filed against Burke, who resigned. He remains licensed to work as a police officer in Kansas.

Among the evidence the city says investigators collected are text messages from Burke to the female officer in which he said he’d “never hit a girl before.”