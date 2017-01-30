Police are still investigating a theft that occurred between 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Capt. Paul Forrester, a black 2004 Chevy Tahoe was taken from Gordine Auto Services on 500 W North.

The SUV was for sale and an unknown suspect asked to look at it. He was given the keys to the vehicle but returned the key ring with an alternate set of keys after inspecting it. Police suspect the information he left to be fake and are investigating further.