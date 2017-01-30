SALINA, KANSAS – SculptureTour Salina is pleased to announce the 2016 People’s Choice Award winner is “Slim” by Dale Lewis. The salvaged metal sculpture was selected by popular vote from among the 22 pieces in the 2016 exhibition in downtown Salina. Voting opened with the exhibition installation in early May, and closed December 31, 2016.

“The People’s Choice Award is a very important aspect of the SculptureTour Salina project,” said Mike Hoppock, project Chair. “It gives the public an opportunity to choose a favorite and have their voice counted when a piece is chosen to stay in Salina.”

The City of Salina is honored to be a partner with SculptureTour Salina said Brad Anderson, Executive Director of Salina Arts and Humanities. “Slim”, the 2016 People’s Choice will be placed in a planter on the south side of the Salina Bicentennial Center and will serve as a whimsical and bold welcome to the space. SculptureTour Salina has helped shape the artistic landscape in our city in a positive way through public and private acquisitions. We are appreciative of their efforts.” About “Slim”

Slim is a life sized elephant made by wrapping strips of grey painted steel around a steel rod armature. The strips are cut from salvaged equipment door panels. He has Direct TV satellite dishes for ears and Harley Davidson mufflers for tusks. All of this makes him a bit of a Junkaphant.

About the “People’s Choice” Artist

Dale Lewis is an electrical tech and machinist from Hastings, Minnesota. After leaving the work force, Dale found himself with time to experiment with making mosaic sculptures. Eight years ago he bought equipment and started making welded metal sculptures. His hobby has now become a full time obsession for him. He aims to make each piece entertaining, one recurring comment he hears from people is that his art makes them smile. “That’s what makes it fun! There’s no turning back now, this is what I want to do, when I grow up!”